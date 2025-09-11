The Murdoch succession: Lachlan gets the power; his siblings get rich(er)

After a gruelling few years and a bitter legal battle, Rupert Murdoch’s heir has been chosen.

This week, Alan and Lionel discuss the conclusion to the real-life Succession, as Lachlan Murdoch looks set to take control of his father’s media empire. What will it mean for the political direction of the business?

The hosts also discuss AI company Anthropic’s $1.5bn payout to authors and publishers, after being sued for using copyrighted materials to train large language models.

Plus, in light of Angela Rayner’s resignation, they wonder whether all politicians’ financial affairs should be made public.

To hear more on the Murdoch empire from Media Confidential, listen to our episode with Jim Rutenberg here.