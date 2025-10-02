Media Confidential

Who gets right of reply?

Alan and Lionel discuss when this journalistic principle has come back to bite them

October 02, 2025
Do you always have to offer the people you’re reporting on a chance to give their side of the story? In this episode of Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel share when giving the right of reply has backfired on them.

They also discuss Fox News, after one listener asks a tongue-in-cheek question. 

And the hosts talk about whether media reports about Donald Trump’s mental state are responsible, as well as the sale of the conservative digital media outlet The Free Press.

