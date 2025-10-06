Media Confidential

The Successor: Who is Lachlan Murdoch?

He’s next in line to the Murdoch throne, but what is Lachlan Murdoch’s story?

October 06, 2025
He’s officially next in line to the Murdoch empire, but what is Lachlan Murdoch’s story?

Alan and Lionel are joined by Paddy Manning, investigative reporter and author of The Successor: The high-stakes life of Lachlan Murdoch. 

With Lachlan set to take the helm, the trio discuss the machinations at the heart of the Murdoch media empire and the origin of the family rift. They also discuss who his fictional counterpart might be in HBO’s Succession, with a surprising conclusion...

