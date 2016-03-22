Log in
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Policy
Jihad
Essays
March 22, 2016
France's clampdown on radical Muslims could be storing up trouble
Radicalisation is still happening—but out of sight
Christopher de Bellaigue
From the magazine
Culture
January 21, 2016
Book Review: The Syrian Jihad—Al-Qaeda, ISIS and the Evolution of an Insurgency by Charles R Lister
David Patrikarakos
From the magazine
World
December 18, 2015
Best of enemies: Bashar al-Assad's collusion with Islamic State
Nicolas Hénin and Martin Makinson
World
February 06, 2015
Sisters in arms: why women fight for Islamic State
Charlie Winter
Culture
December 11, 2014
Why European Muslims turn to jihad
Sameer Rahim
From the magazine
Philosophy
October 22, 2014
What is the value of toleration?
Piers Benn
Politics
September 03, 2014
PMQs: Coalition start to show divisions over terror powers
Josh Lowe
Culture
July 14, 2014
Syria speaks: Art from the frontline
Malu Halasa
Politics
June 12, 2014
Iraq crisis: What and who is ISIS?
Josh Lowe
