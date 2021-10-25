Log in
Deficit
Economics
October 25, 2021
Wednesday’s Budget charade will do nothing to fix our structural economic problems
The deficit should be a tool for policy-makers, not an arbitrary target. So why do our politicians still focus on reducing it?
Jagjit S Chadha
Economics
May 03, 2021
Does government debt matter any more?
Philip Coggan
From the magazine
Economics
January 26, 2021
In defence of austerity
Nicholas Macpherson
Economics
November 30, 2020
The Treasury today: a devalued currency?
Lionel Barber
Economics
November 25, 2020
Rishi versus Boris: There may be trouble ahead
Paul Wallace
Economics
October 27, 2020
If all governments are borrowing to fight Covid, who is lending?
Tony Yates
Economics
October 02, 2020
A world awash with debt: can governments learn to rule while drowning in the red?
Barry Eichengreen
Economics
A world awash with debt: can governments learn to rule while drowning in the red?
Regulars
August 29, 2020
The duel: are tax rises now inescapable?
Jonathan Portes vs Bill Mitchell
Regulars
The duel: are tax rises now inescapable?
Economics
April 17, 2020
We must soon reckon with the most contentious economic question: who pays for this crisis?
Tim Pitt
