Vladimir Putin

Ukraine
October 04, 2023
The fear from within
With or without Putin, the dysfunction of the Russian state will endure. That raises serious questions for the west about how to deal with Moscow, support Ukraine—and transform itself
Laurie Bristow
Defence
July 19, 2023
Imagining Armageddon: the mad and dangerous ideas of Herman Kahn
Phil Tinline
Russia
July 19, 2023
Russia’s evil is being turned back on itself
Alexander Etkind
World
February 23, 2023
A year after it invaded Ukraine, Russia is weakened and humiliated
Ruth Deyermond
World
January 04, 2023
Putin cannot escape the trap he has laid for himself
Ruth Deyermond
World
World
December 08, 2022
Home is where the hatred is: Russian emigrants reckon with their country’s crimes
Rafael Behr
World
World
September 15, 2022
Putin won’t be able to deflect blame for much longer
Ruth Deyermond
World
World
May 12, 2022
Russian pollster: Putin is genuinely popular here—for now
Alexey Levinson
World
World
April 07, 2022
Ukraine: Memories of home
Vitali Vitaliev
From the magazine
World
