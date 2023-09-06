Foreign Policy

September 06, 2023
Norma Percy: witness to history
From Gorbachev to Milošević, documentary filmmaker Norma Percy has persuaded the past half-century’s most powerful people to tell their stories. Can her technique for truth-telling survive the disinformation age?
Samira Shackle
Foreign Policy-image
Afghanistan
August 10, 2023
Western policy is not working in Afghanistan
David Loyn
Foreign Policy-image
World
July 14, 2021
The legacy of 9/11
Stephen Wertheim
Foreign Policy-image
Politics
April 15, 2021
Lisa Nandy: How Labour will root a new foreign policy in the home front
Lisa Nandy
World
November 11, 2020
Biden transform US foreign policy? Don’t count on it
Anatol Lieven
World
Politics
November 10, 2020
The case for a values-based foreign policy
Dhananjayan Sriskandarajah
Politics
Foreign Policy
November 01, 2020
The Prospect Interview #153: America in the world, with Stephen Wertheim
Prospect Team
Foreign Policy
World
January 28, 2020
Weaker, poorer and less safe—how the coming battle between the US and China could damage Britain and Europe
Simon Fraser
World
World
January 21, 2020
How Boris Johnson’s confused handling of the Iran crisis highlights Britain’s absent foreign policy
Steve Bloomfield
World
