August 10, 2023
Western policy is not working in Afghanistan
Two years after the fall of Kabul, unstable Taliban factions could destabilise the country even further
David Loyn
Politics
August 31, 2022
One year on, the UK must continue to welcome Afghan refugees
Tim Loughton
World
March 09, 2022
The families losing their loved ones to hunger suicide in Afghanistan
Hizbullah Khan
People
December 09, 2021
Helena Kennedy: “The first plane load from Afghanistan was 130 people. But the calls kept coming”
Alex Dean
World
October 05, 2021
These Afghan women have had their careers torn suddenly from them. But they have not abandoned hope
Zarghuna Kargar
World
Politics
September 04, 2021
“Sola, my peace”
Zarghuna Kargar
World
September 02, 2021
The Prospect editorial—Foreign fields and home truths
Tom Clark
World
August 31, 2021
Towards a real feminist foreign policy
Jessica Abrahams
World
August 27, 2021
Nemesis: Why the west was doomed to lose in Afghanistan
Anatol Lieven
