July 19, 2023
Imagining Armageddon: the mad and dangerous ideas of Herman Kahn
During the Cold War, an American strategist theorised that nuclear war need not be catastrophic. Now back in vogue, could the ideas of the ‘real Dr Strangelove’ help avoid annihilation—or usher it in?
Phil Tinline
From the magazine
World
February 23, 2023
A year after it invaded Ukraine, Russia is weakened and humiliated
Ruth Deyermond
World
January 13, 2023
The UK expelled the entire population of the Chagos Islands 50 years ago. Reversing that injustice won't be easy
Owen Bowcott
World
September 01, 2022
We’re in an age of cyber-warfare—and businesses are about to be more exposed than ever
Elisabeth Braw
World
June 27, 2022
How should Nato defend the Baltic states?
Paul Lever
World
World
May 17, 2022
This war is not about the west v Russia. It is about Ukraine
Ruth Deyermond
World
World
April 07, 2022
The Putin I met as Nato chief was a rational man. I watch his descent into fanaticism with horror
George Robertson
From the magazine
World
World
March 28, 2022
Western unity on Ukraine is impressive, but there is one missing ingredient
Peter Ricketts
World
Politics
March 25, 2022
How Europe rose to the occasion
David Hannay
Politics
