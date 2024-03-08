Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
North America
World
March 08, 2024
Can billionaires create a ‘city of yesterday’ from California farmland?
Jan Sramek’s Silicon Valley-backed firm has planned a new, affordable and community-focused city in Solano County. But the area’s farmers may see it differently
Deyan Sudjic
United States
December 06, 2023
America’s undoing
Samuel Moyn
From the magazine
World
April 05, 2023
Donald Trump suddenly looks rather small—and exceedingly ordinary
Dahlia Lithwick
World
March 02, 2020
Can the UK learn from how Canada appoints its judges?
Paul Daly
Culture
June 10, 2019
"A bull with no china shop": the diplomat who embodied the many sides of American optimism
Tom Fletcher
From the magazine
Culture
"A bull with no china shop": the diplomat who embodied the many sides of American optimism
Tom Fletcher
From the magazine
Opinions
April 01, 2019
View from Canada: Justin Trudeau is mired in scandal—can he survive?
Nelson Wiseman
From the magazine
Opinions
View from Canada: Justin Trudeau is mired in scandal—can he survive?
Nelson Wiseman
From the magazine
Politics
April 26, 2018
They are not “incels”—they are violent misogynists
Sian Norris
Politics
They are not “incels”—they are violent misogynists
Sian Norris
Essays
August 17, 2017
How Canada’s liberal immigration policy works—and why it could be a success here too
Steve Bloomfield
From the magazine
Essays
How Canada’s liberal immigration policy works—and why it could be a success here too
Steve Bloomfield
From the magazine
Feminism
August 15, 2017
Listen: Headspace #13—crowns and culture wars
Tom Clark
Feminism
Listen: Headspace #13—crowns and culture wars
Tom Clark
1
2
3
4
...
115
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 573
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines