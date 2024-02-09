Gender

Law
February 09, 2024
Why is the justice system failing stalking victims?
The crime carries a hefty maximum sentence—but perpetrators often get off lightly, while police too often dismiss women’s concerns. The only explanation is misogyny
Rachel Horman Brown
Culture
September 28, 2023
Russell Brand is a product of the horrifically misogynistic noughties
Lucinda Smyth
Columns
April 05, 2023
Cuck—the linguistic backstory to the alt-right’s favourite insult
Sarah Ogilvie
From the magazine
Culture
March 27, 2023
The origins of Alice Neel
Francesca Peacock
Music
March 09, 2023
RAYE and radical relatability
Sarah Collins
Culture
March 01, 2023
Never again?
Alex J Kay
From the magazine
People
March 01, 2023
Nina Power: ‘Outrage is a bad mode for politics’
Finn McRedmond
From the magazine
Culture
March 01, 2023
I am the resurrection
Dan Jackson
From the magazine
Culture
January 25, 2023
Meet the archive moles
Lucy Scholes
