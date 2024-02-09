Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
App
Gender
Law
February 09, 2024
Why is the justice system failing stalking victims?
The crime carries a hefty maximum sentence—but perpetrators often get off lightly, while police too often dismiss women’s concerns. The only explanation is misogyny
Rachel Horman Brown
Culture
September 28, 2023
Russell Brand is a product of the horrifically misogynistic noughties
Lucinda Smyth
Columns
April 05, 2023
Cuck—the linguistic backstory to the alt-right’s favourite insult
Sarah Ogilvie
From the magazine
Culture
March 27, 2023
The origins of Alice Neel
Francesca Peacock
Music
March 09, 2023
RAYE and radical relatability
Sarah Collins
Music
RAYE and radical relatability
Sarah Collins
Culture
March 01, 2023
Never again?
Alex J Kay
From the magazine
Culture
Never again?
Alex J Kay
From the magazine
People
March 01, 2023
Nina Power: ‘Outrage is a bad mode for politics’
Finn McRedmond
From the magazine
People
Nina Power: ‘Outrage is a bad mode for politics’
Finn McRedmond
From the magazine
Culture
March 01, 2023
I am the resurrection
Dan Jackson
From the magazine
Culture
I am the resurrection
Dan Jackson
From the magazine
Culture
January 25, 2023
Meet the archive moles
Lucy Scholes
Culture
Meet the archive moles
Lucy Scholes
1
2
3
4
...
137
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 684
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Institutional subscriptions
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines