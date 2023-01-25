Log in
Saudi Arabia
World
January 25, 2023
Welcome to Neom, Saudi Arabia’s desert dystopia in the making
Western architects are scrambling to work on a Saudi Arabian dream: a city founded on a 170km-long line of mirrored towers. But will it end up as a series of broken pieces?
Deyan Sudjic
From the magazine
Saudi Arabia
December 08, 2020
The Prospect Interview #158: Saudi Arabia’s reform and repression
Prospect Team
Politics
November 10, 2020
The case for a values-based foreign policy
Dhananjayan Sriskandarajah
Economics
April 22, 2020
Oil: we have entered a new world and there is no way back
Michael Grubb
Economics
April 16, 2020
Stability in the oil market remains elusive
Nick Butler
Middle East
March 24, 2020
The Prospect Interview #122: The political rivalry that shaped the Middle East
Prospect Team
Essays
March 03, 2020
Making a killing: Inside the Scottish town built on the arms trade
Arron Merat
Saudi Arabia
March 28, 2018
Headspace #27 on Saudi, Trump And Putin—"With Friends Like These..."
Prospect Team
Essays
March 19, 2018
Can Mohammed bin Salman really save Saudi Arabia?
Jane Kinninmont
From the magazine
