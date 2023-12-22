Log in
World
December 22, 2023
Is Erdoğan a credible power broker on Israel-Gaza?
A report from Istanbul on the strategic calculation and controversial positioning of the Turkish president
Lizzie Porter
World
May 31, 2023
Turkey’s next chapter
Lizzie Porter
People
November 03, 2022
Bengi Ünsal: Gen Z are increasingly “genre fluid”
Ravi Ghosh
From the magazine
Culture
October 06, 2022
Brief Encounter: Orhan Pamuk
Orhan Pamuk
From the magazine
World
March 30, 2021
Turkish Germans are finally finding their voice
Suna Erdem
From the magazine
Economics
April 07, 2020
Are emerging markets the next domino to fall?
Megan Greene
Politics
February 21, 2019
The Prospect podcast #72—Turkey and the rise of the right
Prospect Team
Technology
January 21, 2019
The master programmers of Eastern Europe
Tom Ball
Economics
September 06, 2018
The emerging crisis in emerging markets
Paul Wallace
