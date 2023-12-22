Eastern Europe

World
December 22, 2023
Is Erdoğan a credible power broker on Israel-Gaza?
 A report from Istanbul on the strategic calculation and controversial positioning of the Turkish president 
Lizzie Porter
From the magazine
Eastern Europe topic image
World
March 30, 2021
Turkish Germans are finally finding their voice
Suna Erdem
From the magazine
Eastern Europe topic image
Economics
April 07, 2020
Are emerging markets the next domino to fall?
Megan Greene
Eastern Europe topic image
Politics
February 21, 2019
The Prospect podcast #72—Turkey and the rise of the right
Prospect Team
Eastern Europe topic image
Technology
January 21, 2019
The master programmers of Eastern Europe
Tom Ball
Eastern Europe topic image
Economics
September 06, 2018
The emerging crisis in emerging markets
Paul Wallace
