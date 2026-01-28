Obituary

Obituary-image
Obituary
January 28, 2026
Obituary: the inherent contradiction of James Watson
The co-discoverer of the structure of DNA, celebrated as one of the leading scientific minds of our time, espoused bigoted, regressive beliefs
Subhadra Das
From the magazine
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2025 Prospect Publishing Limited
Gift subscriptions Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines