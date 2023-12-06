Log in
World
Ideas
Views
Sex
Lives
December 06, 2023
Sex Life: I ask my client “can you come four times in an hour?“
Understandably, clients want to make the most of their time with me, and don't provide aftercare. I crave human connection after performing, whether in sex work or giving literary talks
Tilly Lawless
From the magazine
Lives
November 01, 2023
Sex life: Flirting across a language barrier has been unexpectedly liberating
Tilly Lawless
From the magazine
Lives
October 04, 2023
Sex life: Why I’m ok with turning 30
Tilly Lawless
From the magazine
Lives
September 06, 2023
Sex life: I sometimes wonder if sex work has made me asexual
Tilly Lawless
From the magazine
January 25, 2023
Young life: I slept with my ex-boyfriend on Christmas day
Alice Garnett
July 19, 2021
The philosophy of porn
John Maier
July 10, 2021
What is a woman?
Angela Saini
November 13, 2018
Thirty-three times per month? Misperceptions about the sex lives of others
Bobby Duffy
September 26, 2018
Sympathy for the sex addict
Anna Blundy
