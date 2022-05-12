Log in
Second World War
Culture
May 12, 2022
The cult of Winston Churchill
A new book from Tariq Ali argues that Britain needs to face up to the darker side of its great wartime icon
Priyamvada Gopal
From the magazine
World
February 21, 2022
Why I'm obtaining Austrian citizenship, 84 years after my great-grandmother left to escape the Nazis
Noah Eastwood
Culture
January 18, 2022
“Munich” is great cinema but unreliable history
David Boyle
Culture
April 11, 2021
The subversive philosophy of Simone Weil
Max Norman
Culture
March 31, 2021
Should Britain have gone to war with Stalin as well as Hitler?
Piers Brendon
Culture
October 06, 2020
How war brings out the best and the bestial in humanity
Piers Brendon
Culture
July 12, 2020
Statues, the Second World War and the battle over memory
Zoe Apostolides
Politics
May 08, 2020
A nationalistic VE Day fails to capture the spirit of the great celebration of 1945
Piers Brendon
Culture
March 29, 2020
How Britain really coped with the war
Piers Brendon
1
2
3
4
...
14
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 69
