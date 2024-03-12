Civil Service

Civil Service-image
Analysis
March 12, 2024
Fixing our civil service
The Institute for Government’s latest report recommends major changes to how government is organised—such as replacing 10 Downing Street and the Cabinet Office with a new department
Jonathan Jones
Civil Service-image
Politics
March 04, 2023
Starmer hiring Sue Gray is a risky decision—but it could pay off
Rachel Sylvester
Civil Service-image
Politics
September 05, 2022
What our new prime minister needs to know about governing
Gus O'Donnell
Civil Service-image
Culture
May 04, 2021
Yes, really, Prime Minister: Jeremy Heywood, master of Whitehall
Jonathan Powell
From the magazine
Civil Service topic image
Politics
January 20, 2021
No Minister: What “ministerial directions” tell us about how government works
John Bowers
Politics
Civil Service-image
Civil Service topic image
Politics
November 18, 2020
The civil service survived Dominic Cummings. Now comes the hard bit
Philip Rycroft
Politics
Civil Service-image
Civil Service topic image
Politics
November 14, 2020
Cummings was incompatible with our system of government. He had to go
Sue Cameron
Politics
Civil Service-image
Civil Service topic image
Politics
July 07, 2020
Why the government’s war on the civil service is destined to fail
Jonathan Powell
From the magazine
Politics
Civil Service-image
Civil Service topic image
Politics
July 03, 2020
The state faces its greatest challenges since the war. The last thing we need is endless carping from No 10 about our excellent civil service
Michael Heseltine
From the magazine
Politics
Civil Service-image
