Pupils

Pupils-image
Regulars
October 13, 2016
Speed data: Grammar schools
Theresa May wants schools to pick pupils by ability. So what does the evidence reveal about her thinking?
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Pupils-image
Regulars
January 25, 2012
Letters
Prospect
From the magazine
Pupils-image
Journalism
October 03, 2011
We should teach "web savviness" in schools
Carl Miller
Pupils-image
Opinions
April 20, 2011
Clever, but stuck
From the magazine
Pupils topic image
Opinions
March 23, 2011
Culture clash
Philip Collins
From the magazine
Opinions
Pupils-image
Culture clash
Philip Collins
From the magazine
Pupils topic image
Politics
August 25, 2010
The real education scandal
Politics
Pupils-image
The real education scandal
Pupils topic image
Opinions
August 25, 2010
Primary cause for concern
Judith Judd
From the magazine
Opinions
Pupils-image
Primary cause for concern
Judith Judd
From the magazine
Pupils topic image
Columns
August 25, 2010
Economy class: the economics of education
Tim Leunig
Columns
Pupils-image
Economy class: the economics of education
Tim Leunig
Pupils topic image
Politics
May 05, 2010
Six questions the parties must answer on education
Katharine Quarmby
Politics
Pupils-image
Six questions the parties must answer on education
Katharine Quarmby
1 2 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 8
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Institutional subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2024 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines