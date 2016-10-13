Log in
October 13, 2016
Speed data: Grammar schools
Theresa May wants schools to pick pupils by ability. So what does the evidence reveal about her thinking?
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Regulars
January 25, 2012
Letters
Prospect
From the magazine
Journalism
October 03, 2011
We should teach "web savviness" in schools
Carl Miller
Opinions
April 20, 2011
Clever, but stuck
From the magazine
Opinions
March 23, 2011
Culture clash
Philip Collins
From the magazine
Opinions
Culture clash
Philip Collins
From the magazine
Politics
August 25, 2010
The real education scandal
Politics
The real education scandal
Opinions
August 25, 2010
Primary cause for concern
Judith Judd
From the magazine
Opinions
Primary cause for concern
Judith Judd
From the magazine
Columns
August 25, 2010
Economy class: the economics of education
Tim Leunig
Columns
Economy class: the economics of education
Tim Leunig
Politics
May 05, 2010
Six questions the parties must answer on education
Katharine Quarmby
Politics
Six questions the parties must answer on education
Katharine Quarmby
