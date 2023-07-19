Nato

Defence
July 19, 2023
Imagining Armageddon: the mad and dangerous ideas of Herman Kahn
During the Cold War, an American strategist theorised that nuclear war need not be catastrophic. Now back in vogue, could the ideas of the ‘real Dr Strangelove’ help avoid annihilation—or usher it in?
Phil Tinline
World
February 23, 2023
A year after it invaded Ukraine, Russia is weakened and humiliated
Ruth Deyermond
World
June 27, 2022
How should Nato defend the Baltic states?
Paul Lever
World
May 17, 2022
This war is not about the west v Russia. It is about Ukraine
Ruth Deyermond
World
March 28, 2022
Western unity on Ukraine is impressive, but there is one missing ingredient
Peter Ricketts
Politics
March 25, 2022
How Europe rose to the occasion
David Hannay
Politics
February 22, 2022
Ukraine is more than a pawn in a geopolitical game
Jonathan Lis
Politics
February 11, 2022
The fog of factional war still clouds Labour’s foreign policy
Tom Clark
Politics
February 09, 2022
Never deal with dictators in person
Andrew Adonis
