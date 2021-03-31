Winston Churchill

Culture
March 31, 2021
Chips Channon’s diaries—snobbish but irresistible
Chips Channon wrote witheringly about everyone—except Hitler. But his diaries still make for strangely addictive reading
Chris Mullin
From the magazine
Should Britain have gone to war with Stalin as well as Hitler?
Piers Brendon
From the magazine
A nationalistic VE Day fails to capture the spirit of the great celebration of 1945
Piers Brendon
How Britain really coped with the war
Piers Brendon
From the magazine
Society
October 06, 2019
The way we were: sunlit uplands
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
Politics
February 15, 2019
What the row over Winston Churchill's legacy is really about
Penny Andrews
Winston Churchill
November 21, 2018
The Prospect podcast #60—Britain's Churchill problem
Prospect Team
Politics
November 10, 2017
Boris Johnson wants us to see him as a modern-day Churchill. Don't fall for it
Sonia Purnell
From the magazine
Other
July 18, 2017
Who will play May? The discerning critic's guide to Prime Minister biopics
Caspar Salmon
