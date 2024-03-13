Conservatives

The Insider
March 13, 2024
Lee Anderson’s defection shows the depth of the Tory crisis
Infighting and weakness in the Conservative party may turn a slim Labour majority into a landslide
Andrew Adonis
The Insider
March 06, 2024
What Jeremy Hunt’s budget means for Labour
Andrew Adonis
Election Countdown
February 19, 2024
Should the Tories oust Sunak?
Peter Kellner
Media
January 24, 2024
How the government captured the BBC
Alan Rusbridger
From the magazine
Conservatives topic image
Politics
January 22, 2024
The petulant prime minister
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Conservatives topic image
Politics
December 06, 2023
Is Kemi Badenoch a new kind of Tory?
Matthew d’Ancona
From the magazine
Conservatives topic image
Politics
November 13, 2023
Appointing David Cameron won’t save this government from the voters
Peter Kellner
Conservatives topic image
Politics
October 30, 2023
The chaos of Covid is now emerging
Sam Freedman
From the magazine
Conservatives topic image
Politics
October 02, 2023
The government that stopped governing
Sam Freedman
