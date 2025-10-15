Robert Jenrick and the rise of British ethnonationalism

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts



This week, political analyst Ben Ansell joins Prospect’s Alona and Imaan to discuss the rise of ethnonationalism in British politics, and the popularisation of the term “white British”. Ben explains the origin and implications of a term that has gone politically “viral”.

He also discusses how a national conversation about asylum policy has “metastasised” into criticism of legal migrants—and now a suspicion that white British citizens are losing out to non-white Brits. Was this an inevitable consequence of an existing trend in the Conservative party, or not? How should the Labour government respond? And where does this end?

Plus, Imaan and Alona talk sibling rivalries and whether AI book summaries are a “banger” or a “dud”.

To read Ben’s column “Who’s ‘white British’? Who cares?”, click here.