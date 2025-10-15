Prospect Podcast

Robert Jenrick and the rise of British ethnonationalism

Ben Ansell explains why the term ‘white British’ has gone politically ‘viral’

By Prospect Team
October 15, 2025
Image: Milo Chandler
Image: Milo Chandler

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

This week, political analyst Ben Ansell joins Prospect’s Alona and Imaan to discuss the rise of ethnonationalism in British politics, and the popularisation of the term “white British”. Ben explains the origin and implications of a term that has gone politically “viral”.

He also discusses how a national conversation about asylum policy has “metastasised” into criticism of legal migrants—and now a suspicion that white British citizens are losing out to non-white Brits. Was this an inevitable consequence of an existing trend in the Conservative party, or not? How should the Labour government respond? And where does this end?

Plus, Imaan and Alona talk sibling rivalries and whether AI book summaries are a “banger” or a “dud”.

To read Ben’s column “Who’s ‘white British’? Who cares?”, click here.

related article image
Israeli genocide scholar: My country is in denial
related article image
Does Labour have a ‘culture problem’? With Lucy Powell and Stella Creasy
related article image
Cass Sunstein: How corporations are manipulating us
related article image
What is antisemitic?
related article image
Should Starmer embrace populism?

Prospect Editorial Team

About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2025 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines