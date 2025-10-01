Does Labour have a ‘culture problem’? With Lucy Powell and Stella Creasy

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

The Labour government is struggling and the party is divided. Meanwhile, Reform is on the rise, and the Tories are collapsing. What kind of change does Labour need, if it is to get back on track?

This week, Ellen and Alona dial in from the party conference in Liverpool, where they’re joined by Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy, and deputy leadership candidate Lucy Powell.

Powell explains why she’s running, and the importance of wrestling back the political narrative from Reform, while Creasy criticises the party’s current lack of internal dialogue and emphasises the need for cultural change.

How can the party reconnect with voters? And, despite all the deputy leadership candidates being women, why has Labour never had a female leader?

