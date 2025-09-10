Prospect Podcast

Should Starmer embrace populism?

Labour is tanking in the polls. Could a populist U-turn be the answer?

By Prospect Team
September 10, 2025
Photography by Sara Morris

As Labour tanks in the polls, left and right-wing populists are on the rise. This week, Ellen and Alona and are joined by Prospect’s political columnist Ben Ansell, whose cover essay in this month’s magazine explored the government’s big challenge.

From Zohran Mamdani to Zack Polanski, left populists are attracting votes and attention. Should Keir Starmer follow their lead?

On the podcast, Ben explains what makes a politician “populist”, the policies that might work for Labour, and why populist communication styles are more effective than Labour’s current messaging. He also unpacks whether Starmer could pull off a left-populist turn—or who in the party might be a better fit.

Plus, Ellen and Alona discuss saunas: banger or dud?

You can read Ben’s essay ‘Labour’s populist dilemma’ here.

