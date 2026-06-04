Media Confidential

Ofcom’s ex-chair doesn't understand impartiality

Alan and Lionel pick apart Michael Grade’s comments on GB News—and discuss Henry Novak’s killing

June 04, 2026
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Should a politician be allowed to present the BBC’s Today Programme? Former Ofcom chair Michael Grade thinks so.

This week on Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel pick apart Grade’s recent interview, where he claimed that mainstream broadcasters are afraid of GB News.

They discuss the logic behind the rules of impartiality—and what Grade’s opinions reveal about Ofcom’s controversial decisions under his tenure. Plus, they invite him to respond on Media Confidential.

Alan and Lionel disagree on coverage around the killing of Henry Novak, the young stab victim who was handcuffed by police in Southampton. 

Plus, after a veteran 60 Minutes presenter was fired in a spectacular fashion, the hosts discuss the explosive situation at CBS and its relationship with the BBC. And one listener asks: why do all media organisations seem to have the same stories? 

Get in touch with your questions at mediaconfidential@prospectmagazine.co.uk

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