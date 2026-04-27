The untimely end of ‘Barbara Santini’

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On today’s Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel are joined by Press Gazette editor Dominic Ponsford to discuss the magazine’s investigative work into the floods of fake experts being quoted in the media. Where do they come from—and who is behind this?

The editors discuss journalist Rob Waugh, who helped uncover the truth behind fake or AI-generated experts including “Barbara Santini” and “Esme Gelder”. And they examine cases that made it all the way to the papers, without anyone blinking an eye. Is this the inevitable future of “churnalism”, or can we protect against it?

Plus, the editors discuss the sinister practices of some PR companies. What’s an “SEO vampire”, anyway? Find out on Media Confidential.