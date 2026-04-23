Mandygate: The megaton bomb that shook Westminster

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This week on Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel discuss the top story of the week—Peter Mandelson’s failed security vetting before he was appointed as ambassador to the United States.

As Keir Starmer goes toe-to-toe with the Foreign Office, the hosts discuss the excellent coverage of Guardian journalists Pippa Crerar, Paul Lewis and Henry Dyer.

They also speculate on King Charles’s upcoming state visit to the US and an inevitably fraught White House correspondents’ dinner, where the president will be making an appearance.

Plus, Alan and Lionel discuss the Atlantic, which faces a $250m defamation suit from the head of the FBI, Kash Patel.