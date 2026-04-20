Sidney Blumenthal: ‘There’s about to be a real, severe change in American politics’

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This week on Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel are joined by Sidney Blumenthal, journalist and former adviser to the Clintons.

As a judge throws out a $10bn claim from the president against the Wall Street Journal, the trio discuss Trump’s legal battles with the media, including the BBC. Is there hope for the British broadcaster?

They also address the president’s mental state and how coverage compares to that of Joe Biden, while he was running for a second term. Is the American media biased towards Trump? And, if Sidney were an editor, how would he advise journalists to report?

Plus, they examine what prompted Melania’s unexpected statement on convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.