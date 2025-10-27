Peter Oborne: Is the British media complicit in genocide?

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts



Is the British media complicit in the Gaza genocide?

This week, things heat up as Alan and Lionel are joined by Peter Oborne, former Telegraph chief political commentator, whose most recent book is Complicit: Britain’s role in the destruction of Gaza.

Peter discusses the influence of pro-Israel lobbyists on British politics, his own political evolution, and the challenges of reporting fairly. He asks why the BBC never reported on Israel’s Dahiya doctrine, which he says explains its assaults on civilian infrastructure.

Peter, who now writes for Middle East Eye, analyses where the British media has failed on Gaza—but also which reporters are getting it right. The three discuss the impact of media narratives about international events, the stories that get silenced, and who the heroes of this moment in history might be.

Plus, Peter and Lionel go head-to-head in a memorable exchange—one of the fieriest in Media Confidential history. Listen to hear it as it happened.