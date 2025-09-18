What would you ask Donald Trump?

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

As Donald Trump visits the UK, Alan and Lionel consider: if you were given one question to ask at Thursday’s press conference, what would it be?

The editors are asked about the media coverage of Saturday’s far right march, led by Tommy Robinson. And following new revelations of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein—and his subsequent removal as US ambassador—what part did the media play in taking him down?

They also discuss the challenges faced by traditional newspapers in the digital age, and what the potential sale of a 20 per cent stake could mean for the Economist.

Plus, Lionel reveals one of the most humiliating moments in his journalistic career...