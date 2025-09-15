Does the news need gatekeeping?

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

This week, Alan and Lionel are joined by journalist and researcher Ayala Panievsky to talk about her most recent book The New Censorship: How the War on Media is Taking Us Down.

Ayala, whose research focuses on populism and democratic backsliding, explains the biggest threats to journalism today—and how reporters are fighting censorship all across the world.

She explores media censorship in Israel, social media, and how politicians influence news coverage. Plus, how can journalists maintain independence and credibility in fraught times?