Media Confidential

Does the news need gatekeeping?

Journalist Ayala Panievsky talks about her new book ‘The New Censorship’ in a time of democratic decay

September 15, 2025
article header image

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple Podcasts

This week, Alan and Lionel are joined by journalist and researcher Ayala Panievsky to talk about her most recent book The New Censorship: How the War on Media is Taking Us Down.

Ayala, whose research focuses on populism and democratic backsliding, explains the biggest threats to journalism today—and how reporters are fighting censorship all across the world. 

She explores media censorship in Israel, social media, and how politicians influence news coverage. Plus, how can journalists maintain independence and credibility in fraught times?

related article image
The Murdoch succession: Lachlan gets the power; his siblings get rich(er)
related article image
Greg Lukianoff: ‘Bring back freedom of speech’
related article image
Why is the media dancing to Farage’s tune?
related article image
Q&A: Has the media contributed to ‘tinderbox Britain’?
related article image
Tesla exposed: how a whistleblower lifted the lid on Elon Musk
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Corporate subscriptions
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2025 Prospect Publishing Limited
Press Room Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertise with us Advertising Guidelines