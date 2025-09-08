Media Confidential

Greg Lukianoff: ‘Bring back freedom of speech’

Alan and Lionel talk to the best-selling author and CEO of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression

September 08, 2025
Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple podcasts

Does the First Amendment have a future?

This week on Media Confidential, Alan and Lionel talk to Greg Lukianoff, the lawyer, best-selling author and president of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE).

They discuss the Trump administration’s effect on free speech in the United States, and how censorship on university campuses has come from both sides of the political spectrum.

Greg also discusses the question of social media moderation, and his view on Lucy Connolly’s arrest for inciting racial hatred.

