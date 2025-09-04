Why is the media dancing to Farage’s tune?

Listen on Spotify | Listen on Apple podcasts

Media Confidential is back for Season 3! Alan Rusbridger and Lionel Barber take a dive into the world of media. What—and who—drives it? What do they get right... And what do they get wrong?

This week, as right-wing protests continue outside hotels housing asylum seekers, the hosts discuss the media’s role in pushing the “Broken Britain” narrative. Has the British press has been caught up in the whirlwind of Nigel Farage?

Plus, Alan and Lionel discuss the plight of journalists in Gaza, trust levels in local news and—in light of the upcoming ITV show The Hack—investigative journalist Nick Davies’s surprising updates to his book Hack Attack.

To read more on the phone hacking scandal from Prospect, click here.