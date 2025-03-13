Media Confidential

Ash Sarkar: ‘Media is politics by other means’

Ash Sarkar thinks that politics has collapsed into media spectacle. She joins Alan and Lionel to discuss the culture wars, and whether there can ever be a left-wing Joe Rogan

March 13, 2025
article header image

Journalist and political commentator Ash Sarkar joins Alan and Lionel to talk about her debut book Minority rule, adventures in the culture war, about free speech and how so-called culture wars are just a distraction from economic realities.

Ash examines the media’s role in fuelling the culture wars, the impact of social media algorithms on political discourse, and how class interests shape the coverage of figures like Jeremy Corbyn, in contrast to Nigel Farage. 

The editors also reflects on the future of Novara Media, whether the UK is following a global shift toward right-wing politics and why progressive media struggles to gain traction. Can there ever be a left-wing Joe Rogan?

