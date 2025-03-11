Media Confidential

Q&A: What's the difference between dead cats and real cats?

March 11, 2025
article header image

Alan and Lionel respond to more listeners questions on this weeks Q&A. 

In a world where the news never sleeps, the editors are asked whether news coverage is proactive or reactive.

They also discuss the importance of fact-checking, and whether or not young people are equipped with the tools to pick up on political bias across news platforms.

Plus, Alan explains what a “dead cat” is journalistic jargon for, and how listeners can identify one.

If you have a question for Alan and Lionel send them to mediaconfidential@prospectmagazine.co.uk

