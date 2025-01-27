Saad Mohseni: The tycoon and the Taliban

Alan and Lionel are joined by Saad Mohseni, the tycoon who has reshaped Afghanistan's media landscape.

In 2001, Saad was forging a career in international banking. But after the invasion of Afghanistan, and the subsequent fall of the Taliban government, he decided to move to Kabul.

There, he co-founded the Moby Group, the country’s largest media company, where he is chairman and executive officer. He also started a radio station, soon spawning a TV station which broadcast the now-banned hit talent show, Afghan Star.

Saad discusses his book Radio Free Afghanistan and what it is like to operate a media empire after the Taliban’s return.