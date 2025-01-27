Media Confidential

Saad Mohseni: The tycoon and the Taliban

Alan and Lionel meet “the Rupert Murdoch of Afghanistan” to discuss the growth of his empire over the last two tumultuous decades 

January 27, 2025
Alan and Lionel are joined by Saad Mohseni, the tycoon who has reshaped Afghanistan's media landscape.

In 2001, Saad was forging a career in international banking. But after the invasion of Afghanistan, and the subsequent fall of the Taliban government, he decided to move to Kabul.

There, he co-founded the Moby Group, the country’s largest media company, where he is chairman and executive officer. He also started a radio station, soon spawning a TV station which broadcast the now-banned hit talent show, Afghan Star.

Saad discusses his book Radio Free Afghanistan and what it is like to operate a media empire after the Taliban’s return.

