Media Confidential

Prince Harry wins, Telegraph in limbo: what next?

January 23, 2025
article header image

Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) has finally admitted that unlawful behaviour was carried out by private investigators working for the Sun and the News Of The World.

They've offered “a full and unequivocal apology” to Prince Harry for illegally obtaining private information about him—and have agreed to a staggering eight-figure settlement. 

So, is that the end of the matter, or is there still more to come? Has Murdoch’s company got off lightly? Alan and Lionel chew over the case. 

Meanwhile the fate of the Daily Telegraph is still in limbo, as the paper awaits a buyer. Former editor of the Telegraph and Thatcher biographer Charles Moore joins Alan and Lionel to discuss who the next owner could be.

To read “The Spy Papers”, our exclusive investigation into the phone hacking scandal, click here.

