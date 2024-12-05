Media Confidential

AI: how to stop Big Tech ripping off journalism (again)

AI models are scraping websites for data, without compensating publishers. This week’s guest Bill Gross joins Alan and Lionel to offer a novel solution...

December 05, 2024
article header image

In the first of three special editions on artificial intelligence and the media, Alan and Lionel are joined by the CEO of ProRata.ai, Bill Gross.

Artificial intelligence poses a serious threat to the survival of news organisations. Last year, the New York Times sued Microsoft over AI models secretly scraping its copyrighted work. Millions of articles from the Times were used to train chatbots, which now compete with the paper, the lawsuit claimed.

How can be affected newspapers be identified and compensated for the use of their stories? Bill offers a novel solution, which is being taken up by some of the biggest names in the media: the Guardian, Sky News, the FT, the Daily Mail’s publisher, as well as Prospect.

Also this week: updates on the ongoing Observer saga, and Lionel and Alan discuss the scandal involving BBC presenter Gregg Wallace.

To watch this interview, head over to our YouTube channel, where Media Confidential is published every Friday.

