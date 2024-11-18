Media Confidential

Q&A: Michael Lewis, the Observer and asking difficult questions

Alan discusses his heated interview with Michael Lewis, and he and Lionel talk political leaks and menacing phone calls...

November 18, 2024
article header image

How do you ask those difficult questions to guests that you want to probe further? And what do you do when they react unexpectedly—and the interview goes awry? This is the position Alan found himself in recently when recording with bestselling author, Michael Lewis. Alan tells us what went through his mind, and how he remained so cool. 

And following the tense recent episode with James Harding, where are things currently at with the sale of the Observer? Lionel and Alan discuss how they think the situation could pan out. The editors also discuss political “leaks”: how they happen, and the impact inside government. 

Plus, why was one our hosts presented with a cherry cake from a well-known British businessman? Listen to this week’s Media Confidential’s Q&A to find out…

