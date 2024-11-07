Exclusive: The Observer’s existential crisis

After weeks of speculation about Tortoise Media’s shock bid for the world's oldest Sunday newspaper, Alan and Lionel are finally joined by James Harding, the former BBC director and Tortoise’s founder.

In a robust discussion, James is grilled about his start up—a relative newcomer in the media world—shaping the future of the Observer. Alan and Lionel interrogate where the funding is coming from, and his long-term plans for the title.

The editors are also joined by Carole Cadwalladr, an award-winning investigative journalist and Observer mainstay, to present the view from the newsroom. She questions whether the newspaper is facing an immediate threat, and discusses the repercussions for journalists at both the Observer and the Guardian. Could a sale lead to strike action?

To watch this episode, head to our YouTube channel, where Media Confidential is published every Friday.