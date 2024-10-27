Q&A: How influential is Joe Rogan?

Alan and Lionel are joined by Charlie Brinkhurst-Cuff, senior staff editor at the New York Times and former editor-in-chief at gal-dem, for a special edition of Media Confidential’s Q&A.

What do newspaper editors talk about when they’re all in the same room? What support is available for reporters who have witnessed traumatic situations? And what are the rules of giving feedback to writers? (Clue: offer them a shit sandwich.)

With both Trump and Harris making recent appearances on high-profile podcasts, the trio also discuss the role of podcasts in elections and whether American influencers like Joe Rogan might be able to shape the outcome in November…

As a bonus, guess which presenter is obsessed with trying to reach “genius” status in the New York Times game “Spelling Bee”.