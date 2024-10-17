Media Confidential

Michael Lewis on his critics: “It’s all horseshit”

Alan and Lionel are joined by the bestselling author of The Big Short. But when Alan raises criticisms of his new book, Michael isn't best pleased and the interview gets heated...

October 17, 2024
article header image

Alan and Lionel are joined by Michael Lewis, the journalist and bestselling author of The Big Short and The Blind Side. His new book Going Infinite chronicles the rise and fall of Sam Bankman-Fried, the tycoon behind the crypto-trading company FTX.

When the company collapsed, and it was discovered that Bankman-Fried had stolen billions of dollars from customers, it ultimately landed him a prison sentence. Michael was fascinated by Bankman-Fried, watching this story unravel before his eyes.

But when Alan raises some criticisms of the book, the interview gets nasty.

To watch this explosive conversation, and more “idiot questions” from our hosts, simply click here. Media Confidential is published on YouTube every Friday morning. 

