Media Confidential

Q&A: Is an editor's life just about boozy lunches?

From print runs to piss-ups, a listener wants to know what a Fleet Street job really entails. Alan and Lionel tell all...

October 13, 2024
article header image

From today's hottest new columnists to the perils of fine wine, Alan Rusbridger and Lionel Barber discuss listeners' questions with characteristic dry wit. 

This week's episode tackles Lionel’s favourite question so far—what does an editor actually do all day? Alan and Lionel share their tales of the swanky lives of Fleet Street editors...including an anecdote with a seriously morbid conclusion.

The pair also make their predictions about when physical newspapers will become a thing of the past.

To ask Alan and Lionel your questions, send them to mediaconfidential@prospectmagazine.co.uk, or via X @mediaconfpod

