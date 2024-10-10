Media Confidential

Esther Solomon: Editing in a war zone

Esther Solomon joins Alan and Lionel to discuss Netanyahu's popularity in Israel, and the long road ahead

October 10, 2024
article header image

Alan and Lionel are joined by Esther Solomon, editor of the English language edition of Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper known for critically reporting on human rights and Israel's policies towards Palestinians.

A year on from October 7th, with hostages still in Gaza, Esther talks about Netanyahu’s fluctuating popularity as regional war continues to escalate. How will Israel strike back at Iran following a recent rocket attack? And when the bombs fall silent and a dialogue needs to begin, what happens next?

Alan and Lionel also discuss Tortoise Media’s ongoing bid to buy the Observer, and whether the final whistle is about to blow on Gary Lineker’s time as Match of the Day host.

You can also watch this week’s episode online: simply go to YouTube and search for ‘Prospect Magazine’ for all our interviews on the Prospect channel.

