Media Confidential

Justine Roberts: Mumsnet takes on Big Tech

The CEO of Mumsnet talks to Alan and Lionel about why she's taking legal action against OpenAI

October 03, 2024
article header image

Justine Roberts is not happy. Earlier this year she discovered that tech giant OpenAI has been scraping Mumsnet—the successful website of which she is CEO—for content. AI machines, like ChatGPT, train their Large Language Models (LLMs) in this way. Justine and her team have recently launched the first British legal action against OpenAI.

Meanwhile, Google is fighting to overhaul UK copyright law to allow it to freely mine content for commercial gain, without compensating other publishers. 

Justine explains to Alan and Lionel what she hopes to achieve in her court case—which could be the first of many of its kind—and why she is so angered by what she views as an existential threat to anybody publishing content online.

To watch this interview and many more, head over to YouTube and search for 'Prospect Magazine'.

