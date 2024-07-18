Trump and conspiracies: Does the truth even matter now?

Following the shocking attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump, social media platforms were flooded not only with truthful accounts of what happened at the rally, but also with lies, conspiracies and “fake news” concerning the shooting.

Alan and Lionel are joined by Jay Rosen, associate professor of journalism at New York University, to explore how to cover a presidential campaign in a time of misinformation, and when a culture war is pitching social media platforms and new forms of media against the so-called “mainstream” or legacy media.

Jay shares his views that producing quality journalism may not even matter right now, because those for whom most news analysis is intended aren’t paying attention and don’t want to read it.

Alan and Lionel also reflect on the near-success of the England men’s football team. They’re joined by sportswriter Paul Hayward to discuss how the media relationship with football has evolved during Gareth Southgate’s time with the national squad.