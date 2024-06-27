Media Confidential

Julian Assange: A landmark moment in press freedom?

The Wikileaks founder is free—but what does his plea deal mean for the freedom of journalists?

June 27, 2024
article header image

After 12 years without freedom—first after seeking refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London and then as a prisoner in high-security Belmarsh—Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, is free and is back on home soil in Australia. 

Assange’s crime was to publish classified information leaked from the US Army. He was working alongside Chelsea Manning, who had hacked the material. Assange claimed he was a journalist acting under the protection of the First Amendment in the US guaranteeing freedom of speech. A similar defence had been used in 1972 with the publishing of the Pentagon Papers by the New York Times.

In today’s episode, Alan Rusbridger, who was editor of the Guardian—the UK paper that published the documents leaked by Assange—and former FT editor Lionel Barber are joined two special guests. James Goodale is a legendary lawyer who represented the New York Times during the Pentagon papers and Kenneth Roth is former executive director of Human Rights Watch. They discuss the legal precedents set by this case and debate the rights and wrongs of publishing classified documents. Plus, what does this case indicate for the future freedom of the media?

A transcript of this episode will be available shortly.

