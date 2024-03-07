Trump’s Public Enemy Number One?

Alan and Lionel sit down with AG Sulzberger, chair and publisher of the New York Times. AG took over as publisher of the New York Times six years ago after many years as a hack. His term coincided with that of Donald J Trump, for whom the Times was public enemy number one. AG stood his ground, telling the president to his face that his anti-press rhetoric was “not just divisive but increasingly dangerous”.

He and his team have taken the Times and transformed the digital offering, adding millions of subscribers worldwide. And he’s responsible for bringing a simple, yet addictive word game, Wordle, to a mass audience.

Recent weeks have seen the New York Times come under fire from several angles. AG continues to champion independent journalism—but does he always get it right?

This episode of Media Confidential is sponsored by Bridged Media. Get started for your AI pilot by visiting www.bridged.media or book a free strategy session at founders@bridged.media

Enjoy one-month’s free trial to Prospect’s digital content, and get full access to rigorously fact-checked, truly independent analysis and perspectives. No commitment—you can cancel at any time.Click here to subscribe: https://subscription.prospectmagazine.co.uk/1mfd/prospect-magazine/mcpod1mf

A transcript will be available here shortly.