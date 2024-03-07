Media Confidential

Trump’s Public Enemy Number One?

Lately, the New York Times has faced criticism for some of its coverage. Alan and Lionel ask its publisher of the what the newspaper is getting right—and wrong

March 07, 2024
article header image

Alan and Lionel sit down with AG Sulzberger, chair and publisher of the New York Times. AG took over as publisher of the New York Times six years ago after many years as a hack. His term coincided with that of Donald J Trump, for whom the Times was public enemy number one. AG stood his ground, telling the president to his face that his anti-press rhetoric was “not just divisive but increasingly dangerous”. 

He and his team have taken the Times and transformed the digital offering, adding millions of subscribers worldwide. And he’s responsible for bringing a simple, yet addictive word game, Wordle, to a mass audience.

Recent weeks have seen the New York Times come under fire from several angles. AG continues to champion independent journalism—but does he always get it right? 

