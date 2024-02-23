Media Confidential

Bonus episode: Should Paul Marshall be allowed to buy the Telegraph?

If Marshall’s bid is successful, he will become one of the most powerful media figures in the UK

February 23, 2024
article header image

An investigation by Hope Not Hate reported this week that Paul Marshall, owner of GB News and UnHerd and frontrunner in the race to buy the Telegraph, had repeatedly liked and re-tweeted racist and Islamophobic content. In this bonus episode, Alan and Lionel discuss who decides whether someone is fit to own a major UK newspaper, what Ofcom can do to uphold standards—and what could happen to political discourse in the United Kingdom if Marshall’s bid succeeds.

A transcript will be available shortly

