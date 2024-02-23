Bonus episode: Should Paul Marshall be allowed to buy the Telegraph?

An investigation by Hope Not Hate reported this week that Paul Marshall, owner of GB News and UnHerd and frontrunner in the race to buy the Telegraph, had repeatedly liked and re-tweeted racist and Islamophobic content. In this bonus episode, Alan and Lionel discuss who decides whether someone is fit to own a major UK newspaper, what Ofcom can do to uphold standards—and what could happen to political discourse in the United Kingdom if Marshall’s bid succeeds.

Enjoy one-month’s free trial to Prospect’s digital content, and get full access to rigorously fact-checked, truly independent analysis and perspectives. No commitment—you can cancel at any time.

Click here to subscribe: https://subscription.prospectmagazine.co.uk/1mfd/prospect-magazine/mcpod1mf

A transcript will be available shortly