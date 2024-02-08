Is this the future of local news?

Amid great concern over the provision of local news in the UK and beyond, could organisations such as the Manchester Mill and the Bristol Cable challenge famous old papers in some of Britain’s biggest cities and calm long-term fears of areas becoming “news deserts”?

Alan and Lionel hear from Joshi Herrmann and Sophie Atkinson from Manchester Mill about whether their community subscriber model is the way to fund commercially sustainable journalism capable of holding powerful people and institutions to account in local and regional “patches”.

There’s also an update on “Gibb gate”, comment on the latest limp Ofcom ruling pertaining to GB News and analysis of Tucker Carlson flying to Moscow to interview the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

